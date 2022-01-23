Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 31,011 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Lindsay worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lindsay in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 17.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 305.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $130.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.08. Lindsay Co. has a 1-year low of $130.27 and a 1-year high of $179.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 33.50%.

LNN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total transaction of $130,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

