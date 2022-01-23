Linear (LINA) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Top Exchanges

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Linear has a total market cap of $74.82 million and $21.08 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Linear has traded down 35.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear is a coin. It was first traded on April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,248,280,854 coins. The official website for Linear is linear.finance . Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Buying and Selling Linear

