Litecoin Plus (LCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $204.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $55,738.62 and approximately $204.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0203 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,244.06 or 1.00223834 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00094655 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001518 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00032770 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.06 or 0.00437074 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

LCP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.