Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTHM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Livent from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup downgraded Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Livent from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Livent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Livent from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTHM. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 317.2% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241,572 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Livent during the second quarter worth about $16,096,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Livent by 56.4% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,993,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,598,000 after purchasing an additional 719,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Livent by 58.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,830,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 677,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTHM opened at $21.91 on Friday. Livent has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.44, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.00 million. Livent had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Livent will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

