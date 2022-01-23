Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $385.28.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $340.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LMT traded down $3.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $371.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,795,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,441. The company has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $350.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.51. Lockheed Martin has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

