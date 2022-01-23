Loki Price Reaches $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Loki coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,358.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,440.26 or 0.06901398 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $107.83 or 0.00304963 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.33 or 0.00818258 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00068362 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00008589 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.93 or 0.00432514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.14 or 0.00252109 BTC.

Loki (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

