Loom Network (LOOM) Hits Market Cap of $54.52 Million

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last seven days, Loom Network has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. One Loom Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0545 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $54.52 million and approximately $4.13 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002850 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00044622 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005931 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

