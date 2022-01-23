Loopring (LRC) Price Reaches $0.86 on Exchanges

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Loopring coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00002391 BTC on exchanges. Loopring has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and $319.16 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Loopring

Loopring is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,329,247,433 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

