Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Price Reaches $0.0141 on Major Exchanges

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Loopring [NEO] has traded flat against the dollar. One Loopring [NEO] coin can currently be bought for $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX, IDAX and CoinMex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00051565 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.45 or 0.06965773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00058310 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,958.89 or 1.00294723 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003417 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s genesis date was April 8th, 2018. Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 coins. Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Loopring [NEO] is loopring.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.. LRN is Loopring’s protocol token on NEO “

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, CoinMex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loopring [NEO] using one of the exchanges listed above.

