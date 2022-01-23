Luna Coin (LUNA) Market Cap Hits $11,724.86

Luna Coin (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Luna Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Luna Coin has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. Luna Coin has a total market cap of $11,724.86 and $157.00 worth of Luna Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.00191978 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Glasscoin (GLS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Elf Token (ELF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Luna Coin Coin Profile

Luna Coin (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Luna Coin’s total supply is 1,706,429 coins. The official message board for Luna Coin is lunacoin.org/forum . Luna Coin’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Luna Coin’s official website is bitluna.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Luna Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Luna Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Luna Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Luna Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

