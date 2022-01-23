Lympo Market Token (LMT) Trading Down 62.5% Over Last Week

Lympo Market Token (CURRENCY:LMT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Lympo Market Token has a total market capitalization of $69,702.59 and $10,082.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo Market Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 62.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00051020 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,429.62 or 0.06866647 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057954 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,332.85 or 0.99858680 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Lympo Market Token Profile

Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,677,566 coins. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io

