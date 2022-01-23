Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,095 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.14% of Macy’s worth $10,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Macy’s by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Macy’s by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 351,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the second quarter worth $329,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE M opened at $22.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $37.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.01.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. Macy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 2,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $76,272.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

