Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) Shares Purchased by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,357 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.99% of Magellan Health worth $24,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MGLN. FMR LLC increased its position in Magellan Health by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 52,786 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Magellan Health by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Magellan Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Magellan Health stock opened at $94.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.66. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.04 and a 52 week high of $99.36.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Magellan Health

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

