Magnetar Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 78,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 23,742 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. 97.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.54.

DLR stock opened at $154.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.69 and its 200 day moving average is $159.01. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

