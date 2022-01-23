Magnetar Financial LLC Buys 76,989 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 1,186.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,989 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 19,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

COLD opened at $28.25 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -293.32%.

In other news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

