Magnetar Financial LLC Buys New Shares in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 248,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 3.68% of First Reserve Sustainable Growth at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRSG. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $115,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the third quarter valued at $196,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $242,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $484,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter valued at $490,000.

Get First Reserve Sustainable Growth alerts:

First Reserve Sustainable Growth stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Reserve Sustainable Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.