Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 264,685 EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of EJF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EJFA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 264,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 3.10% of EJF Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $726,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EJF Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,353,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EJF Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $66,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EJFA opened at $9.84 on Friday. EJF Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.82.

EJF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Arlington, Virginia.

