Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Magnetar Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 197.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Peloton Interactive news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $935,981.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of -12.59 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $166.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PTON shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Financial cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus lowered Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

