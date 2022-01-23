Magnetar Financial LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALDU) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,877 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Waldencast Acquisition were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 113,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 61,864 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 518,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 17,780 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. increased its position in Waldencast Acquisition by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sharp Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltda. now owns 3,230,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,722,000 after purchasing an additional 292,437 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WALDU stock opened at $10.13 on Friday. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.23.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

