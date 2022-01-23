Magnetar Financial LLC Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 149.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,181 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,048 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the third quarter valued at about $99,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 36,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,719,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,992,000 after purchasing an additional 642,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 92,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $68.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.94 and its 200 day moving average is $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $36.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $57.23 and a one year high of $72.94.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. Xcel Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $203,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $3,378,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

