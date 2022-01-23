Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stake in HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HumanCo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HMCO) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 0.44% of HumanCo Acquisition worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMCO. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $975,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HumanCo Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition in the second quarter worth $111,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 50.1% in the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 337,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 112,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P increased its stake in shares of HumanCo Acquisition by 1.5% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 349,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HMCO opened at $9.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.80. HumanCo Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

HumanCo Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

