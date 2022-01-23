Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $1.78 Million in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.3% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 33.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $184.66 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $130.22 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $190.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.09%.

CDW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

