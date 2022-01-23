Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $2.88 Million in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 257,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,882,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of GreenSky as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in GreenSky by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GreenSky during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in GreenSky by 222,844.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

In related news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033 over the last quarter. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GreenSky stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.