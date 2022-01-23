Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Position in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its stake in Provident Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:PAQCU) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,264 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Provident Acquisition were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 18,885 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Acquisition by 221.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 130,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 90,218 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Provident Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000.

Shares of PAQCU stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Provident Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

Provident Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

