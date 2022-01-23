Magnetar Financial LLC Lowers Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Magnetar Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 40.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,800 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 237.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,579,000 after buying an additional 297,883 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CSX by 250.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 219,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 157,049 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 201.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 540,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 360,905 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 181.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 18,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 206.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 726,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,333,000 after purchasing an additional 489,431 shares during the last quarter. 73.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX opened at $34.10 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.70 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.99.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

See Also: Beta

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.