Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 43,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 36.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 15.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 133,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 18,161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 31.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 683.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 12,429 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 376.7% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 105,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 83,287 shares during the period. 99.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SC. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 58.64 and a current ratio of 58.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.61. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $42.87.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 38.91% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.75%.

Santander Consumer USA Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

