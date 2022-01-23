Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,846 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,806,634 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $693,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,672 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,592.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $91,901,000 after purchasing an additional 887,777 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 93.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,020,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $99,384,000 after buying an additional 493,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at $46,510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.44.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.16, for a total value of $149,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Susan Morrison sold 34,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $4,923,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,382 shares of company stock worth $10,537,730 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $123.37 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 425.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.00.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $179.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

