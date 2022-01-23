Magnetar Financial LLC Makes New $2.78 Million Investment in Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 279,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Artisan Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ARTA. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Artisan Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $385,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $496,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

ARTA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.91.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Artisan Acquisition Profile

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

