Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AEye Inc (NASDAQ:LIDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 497,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 1.70% of AEye as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. KPCB XVI Associates LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $75,836,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in AEye in the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AEye during the third quarter worth about $108,000.

Several research analysts have commented on LIDR shares. Roth Capital started coverage on AEye in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AEye in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

NASDAQ:LIDR opened at $2.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.91. AEye Inc has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $13.98.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AEye Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

AEye Company Profile

CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. CF Finance Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

