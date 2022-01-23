Magnetar Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 10,096 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $167.24 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of 3M from $192.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.93.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.