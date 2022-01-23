Magnetar Financial LLC Raises Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 82.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,795 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1,392.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.70 and its 200 day moving average is $36.74. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

In other Kraft Heinz news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.