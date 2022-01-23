Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

