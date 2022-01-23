Magnetar Financial LLC Takes $2.54 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 268 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.54% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMD opened at $118.81 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.87.
In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 60,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total value of $8,148,503.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.44, for a total transaction of $228,162.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,047 shares of company stock worth $74,643,874 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
AMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.48.
Advanced Micro Devices Profile
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
