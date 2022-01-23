Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period.

VICI Properties stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 14.85, a current ratio of 14.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.74 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 68.05% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VICI. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.68.

In other VICI Properties news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 8,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher bought 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.30 per share, for a total transaction of $124,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

