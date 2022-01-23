Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.45.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGY. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGY stock opened at $19.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 2.46. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $8.40 and a 1 year high of $22.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

