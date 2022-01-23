MakiSwap Price Tops $0.0160 on Exchanges (MAKI)

MakiSwap (CURRENCY:MAKI) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. MakiSwap has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $144,168.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MakiSwap has traded 40.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00051420 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.66 or 0.06839237 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00058352 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34,814.15 or 0.99430330 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007341 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s total supply is 96,576,637 coins and its circulating supply is 68,971,718 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap

Buying and Selling MakiSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

