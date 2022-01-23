Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $264.05 Million

Brokerages expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will announce sales of $264.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $260.20 million and the highest is $266.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $195.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $253.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.16 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.71. Malibu Boats has a 52 week low of $56.38 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In other news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $1,108,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 30.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 3.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

