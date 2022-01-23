MAP Protocol (MAP) One Day Volume Hits $651,528.00

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $23.07 million and $651,528.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00050792 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,450.23 or 0.06939814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00061077 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,307.74 or 1.00002395 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003401 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,715,219 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

