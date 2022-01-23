Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.27.

A number of research firms have commented on MRO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.37 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 62,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $1,046,102.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gary Eugene Wilson sold 99,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total transaction of $1,623,478.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Marathon Oil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,564,180 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,924,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Marathon Oil by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,697,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,074,000 after acquiring an additional 477,789 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 36.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 437,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 116,578 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,163,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRO stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of -301.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $20.01.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Oil will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -399.93%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.