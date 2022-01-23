Maro Tops 24 Hour Volume of $545,371.00 (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Maro has a market cap of $49.59 million and $545,371.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maro coin can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Maro has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Maro

Maro is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 956,559,371 coins and its circulating supply is 711,697,216 coins. Maro’s official website is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . The Reddit community for Maro is https://reddit.com/r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Maro is designed to provide an efficient easy-to-use platform for value exchange and secure financial service for global citizens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

