MarteXcoin (MXT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00

MarteXcoin (CURRENCY:MXT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, MarteXcoin has traded up 31.7% against the dollar. One MarteXcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MarteXcoin has a total market cap of $16,327.19 and approximately $4.00 worth of MarteXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002479 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002748 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019144 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000410 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000359 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002483 BTC.

MarteXcoin Coin Profile

MarteXcoin (CRYPTO:MXT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2014. MarteXcoin’s total supply is 5,818,234 coins. MarteXcoin’s official message board is martexcoin.org/forum . MarteXcoin’s official Twitter account is @martexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MarteXcoin is martexcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MixTrust (MXT) dedicates itself to constructing a distributed, decentralized, open-source, and integrated DeFi ecosystem. Additionally, this will be supported through distributed networks, intelligent smart contracts, oracle networks, cross-chain protocols, and financial dApp tools. “

MarteXcoin Coin Trading

