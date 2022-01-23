Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $138.50.

DOOR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

NYSE:DOOR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $98.50. 264,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,212. Masonite International has a one year low of $96.65 and a one year high of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.56. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Masonite International by 950.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter worth $37,000. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

