Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MTDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial downgraded Matador Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Craig N. Adams bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.55 per share, for a total transaction of $71,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,500 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock valued at $264,226 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the second quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the first quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 4.34. Matador Resources has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 21.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 8.55%.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

