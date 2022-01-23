Maxcoin (MAX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $418,575.67

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Maxcoin has a market cap of $418,575.67 and $210.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.02 or 0.00094889 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,955.18 or 1.00284380 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.26 or 0.00274059 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015629 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.63 or 0.00353198 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.88 or 0.00155870 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006726 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001665 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001521 BTC.

Maxcoin Profile

Maxcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theKeccak hashing algorithm. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. The Reddit community for Maxcoin is https://reddit.com/r/maxcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Maxcoin is www.maxcoinproject.org . Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin operating on a slightly different algorithm of SHA-3. However the main characteristics are all there including a relatively fast 30 second block time. Retargetting is done using the Kimoto Gravity well algorithm. “

