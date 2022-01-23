Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.26 Million Investment in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. MKM Partners raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.22.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $81.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.77. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

