Maytus Capital Management LLC Makes New $5.50 Million Investment in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,495,000. Match Group comprises 1.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 322.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $162.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.95.

MTCH opened at $115.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.98. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.09 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a net margin of 20.75% and a negative return on equity of 90.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

