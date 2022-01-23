Maytus Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Maytus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 21,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,157,000. Square makes up approximately 1.8% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SQ. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 72,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,577,000 after buying an additional 9,106 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Square by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in Square by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Square by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 45,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,394,000. Institutional investors own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 6,668 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $1,703,607.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,260 shares of company stock valued at $8,273,921. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SQ. TheStreet cut shares of Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Square from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

NYSE:SQ opened at $118.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.07. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.81 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 2.30.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

