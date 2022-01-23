Mchain (MAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.00

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 23rd. One Mchain coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Mchain has a market cap of $21,614.83 and approximately $23.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mchain has traded down 51.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002865 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00007023 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00015754 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000084 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mchain Profile

Mchain (MAR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 79,689,175 coins. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Mchain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

