Meditor Group Ltd Has $183.36 Million Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Meditor Group Ltd lowered its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,030,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 688,700 shares during the quarter. Exelixis accounts for 82.8% of Meditor Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Meditor Group Ltd owned 3.17% of Exelixis worth $183,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 156.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.32 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.77.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $328.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $828,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 17,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $297,321.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 137,353 shares of company stock worth $2,450,124. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

