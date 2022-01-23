Megacoin (MEC) Price Tops $0.0039 on Exchanges

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $155,056.42 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.04 or 0.00308122 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00010164 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000733 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003778 BTC.

About Megacoin

Megacoin (MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,831,340 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Megacoin’s official website is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Megacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

