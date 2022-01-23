Megacoin Price Down 16.3% This Week (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Megacoin has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a total market capitalization of $156,995.09 and $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.20 or 0.00307551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00010163 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000752 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003747 BTC.

About Megacoin

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,830,513 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official message board is megacointalk.org . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Megacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

